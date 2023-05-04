First edible battery produced

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

First edible battery produced

Made in Italy, applications in medicine and food trials

Redazione ANSA

Vitamin B2, activated charcoal and Nori are just some of the components of the first rechargeable and fully edible battery created at the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Milan, Italy, and described in the journal Advanced Materials.

The prototype saw the light of day in the IIT’s Molecular Electronics Laboratory directed by Mario Caironi with funding from the European Research Council (ERC). Co-author of the study is Ivan Ilic, from the same laboratory.

The battery is the first concrete expression of the recently growing field of research into edible electronics. In the future, such batteries could be used to power diagnostic instruments or to monitor food quality, or even to power future edible robots.

The battery is composed of riboflavin, known as vitamin B2, which acts as the anode, and quercetin, found in almonds and capers, which acts as the cathode. Activated charcoal has been used to increase electrical conductivity, while in this prototype the electrolyte is water-based.

The separator, needed in every battery to avoid short circuits, is made from Nori seaweed, commonly used to make sushi. Lastly, electrodes are encapsulated in beeswax from which two food-grade gold contacts (the foil used by pastry chefs) on a cellulose derived support come out.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie