ATLAS gives new result for the W boson mass

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

ATLAS gives new result for the W boson mass

Revised measurement much closer to Standard Model

Redazione ANSA

Physicists at CERN in Geneva have obtained a new and more accurate measurement of the mass of the W boson, contradicting last year’s discovery by the Fermilab in Chicago that suggested a flaw in the Standard Model theory describing elementary particles and fundamental forces.

The W boson, discovered in 1983 by Carlo Rubbia and crucial in processes such as radioactive decay and nuclear fusion, cannot be measured directly. Rather, information can be obtained by measuring the mass and energy it releases during decay.

“Due to an undetected neutrino in the particle’s decay, the W mass measurement is among the most challenging precision measurements performed at hadron colliders,” says particle physicist Andreas Hoecker of the ATLAS experiment team at CERN.

Using a new statistical approach, his group has re-examined data obtained in 2011 using the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), arriving at an estimate of the W boson mass that is 16% more precise and with a smaller margin of uncertainty. According to the new calculations, the mass of the W boson is equal to 80.360 gigaelectronvolts, a value much closer to the one predicted by the Standard Model (80.357 gigaelectronvolts) than to the one calculated by the American researchers (80.4335 gigaelettronvolts).
New measurements confirming these data are expected not only from the ATLAS experiment, but also from CMS and LHCb.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie