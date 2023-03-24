A robotic beehive protects bees form the cold

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

A robotic beehive protects bees form the cold

Thus robots become animals’ allies says expert

Redazione ANSA

The research project, led by Rafael Barmak of the Lausanne Polytechnic, has been published in the Science Robotics journal. It marks the start of an important alliance between robots and animals, says Donato Romano of the BioRobotics Institute of the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna at Pisa, in a focus piece published in the same edition of the journal.

The interaction between animals and robots, the expert observes, may create new solutions for the conservation of biodiversity and the promotion of sustainable technologies for managing the environment. The robotic beehive is able to monitor life in the bee colonies and interact with them.

"Barmak and his colleagues have taken advantage of the bees’ sensitivity to temperature in order to develop a robotic beehive capable of thermally interacting with the colonies of Apis mellifera carnica", Romano observes. In particular, the robotic beehive took its cue from the collective behaviour that enables the bees to survive the cold and maintain a temperature threshold that allows them to be active. They gather, in other words, in a compact structure called a 'glomus', a ball-shaped mass inside which an optimal microclimate is created for the bees.

The robotic beehive "has been used to observe the colony, gathering the thermal profiles of the glomus of bees for long periods", explains Romano. This, he says, "has permitted biohybrid interaction with the bees, exerting a minimally invasive influence on the architecture and structure of the nest".

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie