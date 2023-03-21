The software that teaches robots to live with humans

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

The software that teaches robots to live with humans

‘Convince’ kicks off, 4-million-euro EU project coordinated by IIT

Redazione ANSA

An ambitious new Italian-led European research project aimed at teaching robots to recognize their own limits and to self-correct in order to live and work at their best with humans, in homes and factories, has been launched by the Italian Institute of Technology (ITT). The project, dubbed Convince, also involves Genoa university, Turin city council, and the Turin Museum Foundation. It enjoys funding of four million euros within the EU’s Horizon Europe research framework, promoted by the European Commission.

“Much of current research is focused on the development of specific abilities in robots, for instance manipulation or locomotion. We, on the other hand, want to shift attention on how to orchestrate these abilities,” lead researcher Lorenzo Natale told ANSA.

Succeeding in enabling robots to operate in the real world, made up of continuous unforeseen events and interactions with the external environment, is one of the great unresolved challenges, and the Convince project has been set up to meet these needs. Over the next three and a half years, it aims to test new technological solutions to improve robots’ autonomy, focusing in particular on three different cases of use: a vacuum-cleaning robot, a robot for assembling industrial components, and a robot museum guide.

“What may seem simple operations for us actually require many different actions, decisions and unforeseen factors that must be addressed,” said Natale. Some of these unpredictable factors, he observed, can already partly be hypothesized by the developers, but others cannot. “In this latter case the robot must realize it is faced with a problem, and it must seek a solution”.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie