More satellites than stars, an SOS from astronomers for the night sky

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

More satellites than stars, an SOS from astronomers for the night sky

Mega constellations launched without controls says Fabio Falchi

Redazione ANSA

There might soon be more satellites than stars in the night sky, and for this reason astronomers are determined to combat the light pollution that makes it increasingly harder to observe the sky. They have sent out an SOS in defence of the night sky in four articles published by the journal Nature Astronomy. The appeal was illustrated to ANSA by Fabio Falchi of the Light Pollution Science and Technology Institute (ISTIL) of Thiene near Vicenza and the University of Santiago di Compostela in Spain, and the author of one of the articles defending astronomical observations.

The other articles are by Miroslav Kocifaj of the Slovakian Academy of Sciences, John Barentine of the firm Dark Sky Consulting LLC, and Aparna Venkatesan of the University of San Francisco (USFCA). “The satellite mega-constellations that populate Earth’s low orbit are launched without any prior testing of their environmental impact, and they merely present us with a fait accompli, without giving us a chance to do anything about it,” Falchi observes.

The appeal maintains that the problems with fighting light and space pollution are socio-political, not technological, and that binding limits should be introduced. “The interests that lie behind the networks of satellites that offer Internet access all over the globe are also of a military type,” says Falchi. “When the United States has completed its constellations, other countries like Russia or China will try to build their own, and so an escalation will be inevitable,” he adds.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie