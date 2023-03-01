Meloni to relaunch UAE ties in Abu Dhabi visit

(ANSA) - ROME, MAR 1 - Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Friday for a two-day visit to consolidate bilateral relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular focus on cooperation on energy and the environment.RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
the trip follows on from a visit by Defense Minister Guido
Crosetto on 7 February to relaunch ties following tensions in
recent years over the former Etihad Airways-Alitalia partnership
and the block on arms exports to Saudi Arabia and UAE introduced
by the government of Giuseppe Conte.
The Emirates are Italy's biggest supplier and biggest market in
the Middle East and North Africa region, and over 600 Italian
companies are present in the country.
The visit also ais to strengthen cooperation in view of the UAE
presidency of the COP28 climate summit, which will take place in
Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.
To this end, the countries are expected to sign a reinforced
cooperation declaration making Italy a strategic partner on
environmental issues and the fight against climate change.
Italy and UAE are also set to sign a strategic partnership
agreement. (ANSA).