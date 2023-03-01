Meloni to relaunch UAE ties in Abu Dhabi visit

(ANSA) - ROME, MAR 1 - Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Friday for a two-day visit to consolidate bilateral relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular focus on cooperation on energy and the environment.



the trip follows on from a visit by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on 7 February to relaunch ties following tensions in recent years over the former Etihad Airways-Alitalia partnership and the block on arms exports to Saudi Arabia and UAE introduced by the government of Giuseppe Conte.



The Emirates are Italy's biggest supplier and biggest market in the Middle East and North Africa region, and over 600 Italian companies are present in the country.



The visit also ais to strengthen cooperation in view of the UAE presidency of the COP28 climate summit, which will take place in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023.



To this end, the countries are expected to sign a reinforced cooperation declaration making Italy a strategic partner on environmental issues and the fight against climate change.



Italy and UAE are also set to sign a strategic partnership agreement. (ANSA).



