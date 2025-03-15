كروسيتو يلتقي نظيره الأوكراني في روما

وفي إطار اللقاء الودي، عبر الوزير الأوكراني عن شكره العميق لإيطاليا على دعمها المستمر لكييف، معبرًا عن أمله في التوصل إلى هدنة تكون خطوة أولى نحو تحقيق السلام. (أنسامد).
آخر الأخبار العالمية