ميلوني تتابع عن كثب حالة الطوارئ المتعلقة بالطقس

وأضاف في بيان له، أن رئيسة الوزراء قريبة من عائلة ضحية سوء الأحول الجوية في بلدة بيانورو وعلى اتصال دائم بوزير الحماية المدنية نيلو موسوميتشي ورئيس الحماية المدنية فابيو سيسيليانو.
(أنسامد).
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.
Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
آخر الأخبار العالمية