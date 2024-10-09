نحو 86 مهاجرا يصلون إلى لامبيدوزا

وكان المهاجرون، الذين قالوا إنهم مواطنون من باكستان وسوريا ومصر، قد غادروا من صبراتة في ليبيا.
وتم نقلهم إلى نقطة ساخنة محلية في منطقة إمبرياكولا التي تستضيف حاليًا 142 شخصًا. (أنسامد).
