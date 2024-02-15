السفارة الإسرائيلية تشجب تصريحات الفاتيكان بشأن الحرب في غزة

وقالت السفارة في بيان "هذا البيان مؤسف".
وأردفت السفارة، "الحكم على شرعية الحرب دون الأخذ بعين الاعتبار جميع الظروف والبيانات ذات الصلة يؤدي حتما إلى استنتاجات خاطئة".
(أنسامد).
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.
Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
آخر الأخبار العالمية