  2. تايانى يطالب الاتحاد الاوروبى بالتدخل بشأن المهاجرين

تايانى يطالب الاتحاد الاوروبى بالتدخل بشأن المهاجرين

Redazione ANSA
(أنسامد) - أغسطس 28 - روما - طالب نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية الايطالى انطونيو تايانى الاتحاد الاوروبى بالتدخل لمنع تدهور الاوضاع الدولية لتجنب دفع المزيد من المهاجرين و اللاجئين الى اوروبا.

وقال فى حديث الى راى نيوز 24 "الوضع الدولى يتدهور مما يدفع الناس الى مغدرة بلادهم فى افريقيا والبحث عن مكان لهم فى اوروبا عبر البلقان و طرق البحر المتوسط". (أنسامد).

