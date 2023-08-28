تايانى يطالب الاتحاد الاوروبى بالتدخل بشأن المهاجرين
وقال فى حديث الى راى نيوز 24 "الوضع الدولى يتدهور مما يدفع الناس الى مغدرة بلادهم فى افريقيا والبحث عن مكان لهم فى اوروبا عبر البلقان و طرق البحر المتوسط". (أنسامد).
