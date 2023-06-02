المستشار الألماني يزور إيطاليا الخميس القادم
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الألمانية، إن شولتس سيلتقي خلال الزيارة برئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني والرئيس سيرجيو ماتاريلا. (أنسامد).
