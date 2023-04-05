برلسكوني في العناية المركزة لمشاكل في القلب
علم ان السياسي الايطالي المخضرم وقطب الإعلام البالغ من العمر 86 عامًا ، والذي دخل المستشفى وخرج منه في السنوات الأخيرة ، موجود حاليًا في مستشفى سان رافاييل في ميلانو. (أنسامد).
