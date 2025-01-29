فورمولا 1: أنتونيلي يحصل على رخصة القيادة

سيبدأ أنتونيلي هذا الموسم مع فريق مرسيدس في الفورمولا 1، ليحل مكان لويس هاميلتون.
وفي وقتٍ لاحق، كشف فريق سيلفر آروز عن موعد الكشف عن سيارتهم الجديدة W16، الذي سيُجرى في 24 فبراير. (أنسامد).
