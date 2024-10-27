موتو جي بي: مارتن يحتل المركز الثاني وبانيايا الثالث

واحتل مارتن المركز الثاني وبانيايا المركز الثالث، خلف إينيا باستيانيني متسابق دوكاتي الذي فاز بالسباق. واحتلت دوكاتي المراكز الثمانية الأولى في السباق.
وأصبح لدى مارتن الآن 433 نقطة وبانيايا 411 نقطة. (أنسامد).
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.
Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA
آخر الأخبار العالمية