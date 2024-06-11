ألعاب القوى:جاكوبس تعافى، ويسعى للحصول على الذهبية

مثل جاكوبس، الإيطاليون هم الأبطال الأولمبيون المرشحون للفوز باللقب في الأوليمبيكو.
وقال مدرب سباقات السرعة فيليبو دي مولو "الهدف الحقيقي هو تكرار انتصاراتنا التى تحققت في طوكيو في باريس 2024". (أنسامد).
