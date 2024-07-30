استثمارات اقتصادية وتجارية بين الصين وإيطاليا

جاء ذلك في تقرير للتلفزيون المركزي الصيني.
وأضاف التقرير: "ترحب بكين بالشركات الإيطالية التي تستثمر في الصين وهي على استعداد لاستيراد المزيد من المنتجات الإيطالية عالية الجودة". (أنسامد).
