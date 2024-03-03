Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

متطلبات اقتراض القطاع العام ارتفعت ل16 مليار يورو في فبراير

03 مارس 2024, 07:43

فريق تحرير أنسا

(أنسامد) - مارس 3 - روما - أفادت وزارة الاقتصاد الإيطالية يوم الجمعة، أن متطلبات اقتراض القطاع العام ارتفعت إلى 16 مليار يورو في فبراير 2024، مقارنة بـ 14.839 مليار في نفس الشهر من العام الماضي.

وقالت الوزارة إن الرصيد الختامي المؤقت يظهر زيادة في إيرادات الضرائب وارتفاع نفقات الضمان الاجتماعي المرتبطة بإعادة تقييم المعاشات التقاعدية. (أنسامد).

