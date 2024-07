Calabria governor declares state of regional emergency

Calabria Governor Roberto Occhiuto on Friday issued a decree declaring a "state of regional emergency of the civil protection" due to "the serious drinking water shortage" in the province of Crotone and in the metropolitan area of Reggio Calabria.The permanent observatory on water uses in the hydrographic district of the southern Apennines on Wednesday had declared a "high" level of risk over the situation of drinking water in the drought-hit area.

