Edizioni ANSA

Sport

Premier League: Tottenham in campo a Brighton - LIVE

Anticipo della 35/ma giornata. Festa City con lo Swansea

Redazione ANSA
News

Archiviato in

Torna la Premier League ed è festa per il City campione che a Manchester ospita lo Swansea e può festeggiare il titolo vinto domenica  'in differita' per il ko dei cugini dello united. Apre stasera il Tottenham a Brighton

Il quadro della 35/ma giornata (RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE). 

 

  • Brighton-Tottenham stasera
  • Bournemouth-Manchester United mercoledì ore 20:45 
  • Leicester-Southampton giovedì ore 20.45
  • Chelsea-Huddersfield rinviata 
  • West Bromwich-Liverpool sabato ore 13.30
  • Watford-Crystal Palace ore 16
  • Arsenal-West Ham domenica ore 14:30
  • Stoke City-Burnley ore 14:30 
  • Manchester City-Swansea City ore 17:30
  • Everton-Newcastle United lunedì ore 21
RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

Ultima ora

  1. 19:26

    Rosetti, al Mondiale arbitri di qualità

  2. 19:03

    MotoGp: Marquez, ad Austin bei ricordi

  3. 18:47

    Udinese a Napoli pensando al Crotone

  4. 18:40

    Nori-Peruzzi vincono Rally Italia Talent

  5. 18:40

    Nori-Peruzzi vincono Rally Italia Talent

  6. 18:33

    Calcio: M.Alonso rischia stangata

  7. 17:54

    Roma, tour estivo negli Stati Uniti

  8. 17:46

    Giampaolo, obbligo vittoria non sia peso

  9. 17:30

    Zenga, Buffon? Io avrei fatto peggio

  10. 17:25

    Zenga, la Juve? Pensiamo di giocarcela

Tutte le news