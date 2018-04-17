Premier League: Tottenham in campo a Brighton - LIVE

Torna la Premier League ed è festa per il City campione che a Manchester ospita lo Swansea e può festeggiare il titolo vinto domenica 'in differita' per il ko dei cugini dello united. Apre stasera il Tottenham a Brighton
Il quadro della 35/ma giornata (RISULTATI E CLASSIFICHE).
- Brighton-Tottenham stasera
- Bournemouth-Manchester United mercoledì ore 20:45
- Leicester-Southampton giovedì ore 20.45
- Chelsea-Huddersfield rinviata
- West Bromwich-Liverpool sabato ore 13.30
- Watford-Crystal Palace ore 16
- Arsenal-West Ham domenica ore 14:30
- Stoke City-Burnley ore 14:30
- Manchester City-Swansea City ore 17:30
- Everton-Newcastle United lunedì ore 21