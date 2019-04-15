Edizioni ANSA
Mondo

Parla la madre di Assange: "Rinchiuso nella Guantanamo britannica"

'Un giornalista che ha vinto premi con serial killer e terroristi'

Redazione ANSA ROMA
News

 "Un giornalista che ha vinto tanti premi rinchiuso nella Guantanamo britannica insieme con noti criminali, serial killer, trafficanti di droga e terroristi". Lo scrive su Twitter la madre di Julian Assange, Christine, attaccando la decisione di portare il figlio a Belmarsh Prison, un carcere di massima sicurezza a Londra.


   

