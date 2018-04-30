Edizioni ANSA

Trump propone incontro con Kim a confine

Si chiede se non sarebbe più rappresentativo di un paese terzo

      Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump in un tweet sembra suggerire il confine fra Nord e Sud Corea quale luogo per l'incontro con Kim Jong Un. "Numerosi paesi sono presi in considerazione per l'INCONTRO, ma non sarebbe Peace House/Freedom House, al confine fra Nord e Sud Corea, un luogo piu' rappresentativo, importante e duraturo di un paese terzo? E' solo una domanda!", scrive Trump.

