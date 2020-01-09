Justin Bieber: "Ho la malattia di Lyme"

"Mi è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme". Justin Bieber ha rivelato in un post su Instagram il suo momento difficile. "Molte persone continuavano a dire che Justin Bieber sembrava una merda, che ero sotto metanfetamine, ma non si sono rese conto che mi recentemente mi è stata diagnosticata la malattia di Lyme, e anche una mononucleosi cronica che ha colpito la mia pelle, le funzioni del cervello e la mia salute in generale", ha scritto in un lungo messaggio.



La popstar canadese ha poi aggiunto che tutto questo "sarà raccontato in una docu serie che pubblicherò a breve su Youtube". Bieber spiega di aver vissuto "un paio di anni difficili" ma che con il giusto trattamento "tornerò e meglio di prima". La malattia di Lyme è una malattia infettiva di origine batterica.