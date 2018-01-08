Edizioni ANSA

Cultura

I tweet per David Bowie nel 71esimo compleanno a due anni dalla morte

Iman: 'Sosteniamoci in questo momento'

Redazione ANSA
News

Archiviato in

David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 71 anni oggi. Il Duca Bianco, al secolo David Robert Jones, è scomparso nel 2016 e proprio tra due giorni ricorre il secondo anniversario della sua morte.

 

Oggi su twitter, Iman, la modella americana di origine somala che è stata accanto a Bowie fino alla fine, non nasconde il dolore che ancora prova: "Sosteniamoci!", ha scritto.

 

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

Ultima ora

  1. 19:12

    Louvre, crescono visitatori +10% in 2017

  2. 19:06

    Emerge insediamento etrusco in Sardegna

  3. 19:01

    Cecilia Gasdia sarà sovrintendente Arena

  4. 18:58

    Santoro, voglio Renzi-Di Maio-Salvini

  5. 18:32

    amfAR, 7 febbraio galà a NY Fashion Week

  6. 18:03

    Siae 'arruola' la casa editrice di Mina

  7. 17:57

    Golden Globes, vince Tre Manifesti

  8. 17:45

    Pitti, l'eleganza della giacca-maglia

  9. 16:47

    Palazzo Vecchio, a Natale boom di visite

  10. 16:42

    In 200mila per Van Gogh a Vicenza

Tutte le news