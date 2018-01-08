I tweet per David Bowie nel 71esimo compleanno a due anni dalla morte

David Bowie avrebbe compiuto 71 anni oggi. Il Duca Bianco, al secolo David Robert Jones, è scomparso nel 2016 e proprio tra due giorni ricorre il secondo anniversario della sua morte.
To celebrate what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday, a previously unreleased LET’S DANCE (DEMO) is available now via Parlophone for streaming and download. Go here https://t.co/ZPpY7EByAC for the full press release and to read what Nile Rodgers had to say about the session. pic.twitter.com/ljuOXtSBfw— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) 8 gennaio 2018
Oggi su twitter, Iman, la modella americana di origine somala che è stata accanto a Bowie fino alla fine, non nasconde il dolore che ancora prova: "Sosteniamoci!", ha scritto.
Lean on! RT @Zen_of_Life: @The_Real_IMAN I need to hear this, especially now. I do wish I had a good support structure for these coming days...— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) 8 gennaio 2018