Luke Perry, la figlia Sophie: 'Grata per l'amore ricevuto'

"Mi sono successe molte cose la scorsa settimana. Tutto sta accadendo così velocemente. Sono tornata dal Malawi appena in tempo per essere qui con la mia famiglia e nelle ultime 24 ore ho ricevuto una quantità enorme di amore e sostegno": la figlia di Luke Perry, Sophie, affida ad un post su Instagram i suoi pensieri e le sue emozioni dopo la morte del papà, star della serie tv 'Beverly Hills 90210', morto all'età di 52 anni in seguito ad un ictus.

"Non posso rispondere individualmente alle centinaia di messaggi belli e sentiti, ma li vedo e apprezzo tutti voi per avere inviato positività alla mia famiglia", scrive ancora Sophie su Instagram. "Non sono sicura di cosa dire o fare in questa situazione", aggiunge, manifestando disagio per quanto sta accadendo "in pubblico" e dicendosi "grata per tutto l'amore". Nella foto del post, una bellissima foto di Sophie abbracciata al papà.