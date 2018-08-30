(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 29 AGO - Donald Trump attacca la Cnn e il
suo giornalista Carl Bernstein, definito superficiale e
negligente: e' un ''uomo che vive nel passato e che inventa
storia dopo storia, fake news'', twitta il presidente americano.
(ANSA).
Usa: Trump attacca 'fake news' Cnn e reporter 'negligente'
