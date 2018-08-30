Edizioni ANSA

Usa: Trump attacca 'fake news' Cnn e reporter 'negligente'

NEW YORK
        (ANSA) - NEW YORK, 29 AGO - Donald Trump attacca la Cnn e il suo giornalista Carl Bernstein, definito superficiale e negligente: e' un ''uomo che vive nel passato e che inventa storia dopo storia, fake news'', twitta il presidente americano.
            (ANSA).
           

