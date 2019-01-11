Vatican

Pope visits cloistered nuns at Spello

To encourage contemplative life

Redazione ANSA Vatican City
News

(ANSA) - Vatican City, January 11 - Pope Francis on Friday visited the cloistered nuns at Spello near Perugia in Umbria, the Vatican said.
    He paid a private visit to the Poor Clares convent at Vallegloria to encourage cloistered nuns and the contemplative life and to share with them the Eucharist, prayer and bread, the Vatican's press office said.
   

