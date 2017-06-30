(ANSA) - Vatican city, June 30 - Two allegorical female
figures portraying the virtues of Friendship and Justice in the
Room of Constantine at the Vatican Museums are by Italian
Renaissance master Raphael, the weekly Vatican Magazine reported
on Friday.
The weekly televised program broadcast the first images of Comitas, friendship in Latin, which has just been restored, and the first phase of restoration of Justice.
The restoration work coordinated by Maria Ludmilla Putska under the supervision of art historian Arnold Nesselrath, the director of the museums' 15th and 16th-century art department, confirmed early modern sources attributing the figures to Raphael.
photo: Raphael's Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple, Vatican Museums
Two figures in Vatican Museums by Raphae
Allegories on Friendship, Justice under restoration
