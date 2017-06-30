Two figures in Vatican Museums by Raphae

Arts Culture & Style

Two figures in Vatican Museums by Raphael

Allegories on Friendship, Justice under restoration

Vatican city
(ANSA) - Vatican city, June 30 - Two allegorical female figures portraying the virtues of Friendship and Justice in the Room of Constantine at the Vatican Museums are by Italian Renaissance master Raphael, the weekly Vatican Magazine reported on Friday.
    The weekly televised program broadcast the first images of Comitas, friendship in Latin, which has just been restored, and the first phase of restoration of Justice.
    The restoration work coordinated by Maria Ludmilla Putska under the supervision of art historian Arnold Nesselrath, the director of the museums' 15th and 16th-century art department, confirmed early modern sources attributing the figures to Raphael.
    photo: Raphael's Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple, Vatican Museums

