Bugatti Chiron formato LEGO, ancora 7 giorni di attesa

If you want to hear the whole story behind the new LEGO Technic version of the Bugatti Chiron then listen to the new LEGO Technic Podcast series. If you subscribe now via one of the providers listed below, all nine episodes will be available in your feed 1st June. iTunes: https://lego.build/iTunesTechnic Google play (US ONLY): https://lego.build/GooglePlayTechnic Stitcher: https://lego.build/StitcherTechnic blubrry: https://lego.build/BlubrryTechnic acast: https://lego.build/AcastTechnic Spotify: https://lego.build/SpotifyTechnic TuneIn: https://lego.build/TuneInTechnic